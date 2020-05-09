Off-Duty Officer Shoots Man Who Lunged at Him With Scissors, Police Say

An off-duty officer shot a man who lunged at him with a pair of scissors, Philadelphia police said.

The off-duty officer, a 3-year veteran with the 17th district, was visiting a home on the 2500 block of South 7th Street Saturday around 6 p.m. when he heard the sound of breaking glass outside.

The officer looked out the window and spotted a man in his 60's overturning recycling bins.

Police said the officer walked toward the man, identified himself and told him to stop. The man in his 60's then allegedly lunged at the officer with a pair of scissors.

The officer then pulled out a gun and fired four shots, police said. The man was shot three times in the wrist, leg and left side. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

The officer was not injured during the incident. Police said he will be taken off street duty pending a review by Internal Affairs.

Police said they have not yet determined whether the shooting was justified and will continue to investigate.

The incident was one of two shootings in Philadelphia on Saturday. A 19-year-old woman was on the 3500 block of North 19th Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire, shooting her in the left temple.

The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital where she is in critical condition. No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.