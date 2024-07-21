South Philadelphia

Off-duty officer injured in crash with Philadelphia police vehicle

An off-duty officer was injured when their vehicle rolled following a crash with a Philadelphia Police patrol vehicle in South Philly early Sunday

By Hayden Mitman

A police officer investigates after an off-duty officer was injured in a crash in South Philadelphia early Sunday.
NBC10

A off-duty Philadelphia police officer was injured when their vehicle struck a police cruiser in South Philadelphia early Sunday, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 1:15 a.m. on Sunday along Packer Avenue at 3rd Street, when an off-duty officer, in his personal vehicle, sideswiped a Philadelphia police cruiser.

During the crash, the off-duty officer's vehicle rolled onto its roof.

The off-duty officer was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, they were listed in stable condition.

Police officials have not reported any other injuries in this incident and, as of about 8 a.m., have not provided further details about the crash.

However, officials told NBC10 on Sunday morning that an investigation is ongoing.

