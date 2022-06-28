Off-Duty Corrections Officer Shoots at Carjacker Who Pulled Him Out of Car

An off-duty corrections officer shot at a robber during a carjacking in Philadelphia.

The incident played out just before 11 p.m. Monday along East Roosevelt Boulevard near Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia police said.

The 59-year-old corrections officer told responding officers that he had just left a friend's house and gotten into his white Toyota Avalon sedan, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"While in his vehicle he was approached by a male, point of gun, who pulled the 59-year-old victim out of his car, so he was carjacked," Small said.

As the carjacker got into the car, the off-duty corrections officer pulled his own gun and fired at least five shots, Small said.

The carjacker sped off north along Roosevelt Boulevard, Small said.

Within less than a half hour, police officers found the stolen car about a half mile away along Bingham Street in the Feltonville neighborhood, investigators said.

"That vehicle was found with five bullet holes in it and a lot of fresh blood inside the driver's seat and some on the center console," Small said.

Police confirmed the bloody car belongs to the corrections officer.

Within minutes, a man in his 20s showed up at a Philadelphia hospital with at least two gunshot wounds to his arms, Small said. Investigators were trying to confirm if the injured man is the same one who carjacked the corrections officer.

The corrections officer wasn't hurt, police said.

The carjacking and shooting investigation continued Tuesday.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.