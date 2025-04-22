New Jersey

Ocean County wildfire fills air above Barnegat Twp. with thick smoke

Fire crews in New Jersey were responding to a wildfire in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area, that is filling the air over Ocean County, New Jersey with thick smoke on Tuesday afternoon

By Hayden Mitman

A wildfire at an Ocean County, New Jersey, wildlife management area is sending thick clouds of smoke over the community on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials first alerted residents through social media about the fire at about 12:22 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said the "Jones Wildfire," has caused police to close Rt. 532 (Wells Mills Road) between Rt. 72 and the Garden State Parkway. Bryant Road was also closed between Wells Mills Road (Rt. 532) and Rt. 539 while Jones Road was closed between Rt. 532 and Bryant Road.

Fire crews have been dispatched to fight the fire and, officials said, a helicopter capable of dropping 300 gallons of water onto the flames has joined the fight.

So far, officials said, the fire has grown to encompass 150 acres and, as of 3 p.m., it was 0% contained.

Fire officials are expected to provide an update on the fire around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

