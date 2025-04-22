Ocean County wildfire fills air above Barnegat Twp. with thick smoke

A wildfire at an Ocean County, New Jersey, wildlife management area is sending thick clouds of smoke over the community on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials first alerted residents through social media about the fire at about 12:22 p.m. on Tuesday.

WILDFIRE ALERT: Jones Wildfire - Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area - Barnegat Twp, Ocean County@NJDEPForestFire is responding to a wildfire in the area of Jones Road in the Greenwood Forest WMA in Barnegat Twp, Ocean County.



April 22, 2025

Officials said the "Jones Wildfire," has caused police to close Rt. 532 (Wells Mills Road) between Rt. 72 and the Garden State Parkway. Bryant Road was also closed between Wells Mills Road (Rt. 532) and Rt. 539 while Jones Road was closed between Rt. 532 and Bryant Road.

Fire crews have been dispatched to fight the fire and, officials said, a helicopter capable of dropping 300 gallons of water onto the flames has joined the fight.

So far, officials said, the fire has grown to encompass 150 acres and, as of 3 p.m., it was 0% contained.

Fire officials are expected to provide an update on the fire around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.