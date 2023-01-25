Officials in Ocean City, New Jersey -- a dry community -- plan to crack down on gatherings of underage revelers this summer, as the city has given police the authority to detain anyone under the age of 18 for "breach of peace" violations.

What's in the Ordinance?

The recently approved ordinance would allow officers to detain anyone aged 17-and-under for a wide variety of offences - like violating curfew, causing excessive noise or simply acting in a "loud, indecent, obscene or offensive manner" on beaches, boardwalks and recreational areas.

Also, no businesses would be permitted to allow teens -- unaccompanied by a relative or guardian -- to "loiter, idle, wander, stroll, play in, remain in or be upon" after curfew times.

Though, there are exceptions for teenaged workers.

The legislation also addresses issues with where bicycles can be ridden, deterring littering, public consumption of alcohol and usage of fireworks.

"We are just trying to give the police additional tools in maintaining the peace during the summer months when it's so busy in Ocean City," explained Dorothy McCrosson, city solicitor, during a Jan. 12 meeting on the ordinance.

This legislation notes curfews of 10:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. will be in place through May 15. In summer, from May 16 through September 30, curfews will extend from 1 a.m. until 6 a.m.

Teens would not be arrested for these violations and no charges would be filed, but youths could be detained by officers of the Ocean City Police and held at the station until a parent or guardian could be contacted to pick them up.

Unruly teens have been an issue at shore towns for some time, with business owners and officials in Sea Isle trying new measures to address the problem in recent years.

'Total' Support

During the meeting, community residents praised the move, with one homeowner saying she "totally" supported it.

“I'm glad to see this. I totally support this," Marie Hayes, of Ocean City, said. "I’m sure we all look on social media and [see] tourists saying, ‘I’m afraid to let my little kids up on the board walk because these older kids are out of control'.”

Other residents who addressed council supported the measure, with some calling for the legislation to be extended island-wide, instead of solely focused on beaches, boardwalks and recreational areas.

Councilmember Bobby Barr agreed, expressing his support of the effort and sharing his concern that teenagers have become a problem for the community.

"Anything that we can do to stop this nonsense is anything good. We should have done this a long time ago," he said.

City Council voted unanimously to approve the bill.

County and Statewide Efforts

During the recent meeting of City Council, Leonard C. Desiderio, mayor of Sea Isle City and director of the Cape May County Board of Commissioners called the ordinance a "great first step."

"Your concerns and your challenges are our challenges. And, you'd be surprised. What goes on in Ocean City and what's happening in Ocean City is happening in another municipality," Desiderio said.

Calling it a "juvenile problem," Desiderio told city officials that this impacts so many beachfront communities, that -- while he didn't detail a solution -- he told council that he's currently working with state legislators in order to put together a plan to address it.

"It's not a Republican or a Democrat problem. It's a problem we are going to have to work on all together and they're going to need some help and we are going to be working with them," he said.

Desiderio said he will also be scheduling quarterly meetings with mayors throughout Cape May County to look at how to address issues with "rowdy" youth.