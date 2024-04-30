More delays push back completion of Ocean City amusement park's new arcade following 2021 fire

With summer fast approaching, there’s frustration at a popular boardwalk amusement park in Ocean City.

The rush towards the Jersey Shore’s busiest time of year comes with another delay for Playland’s Castaway Cove and the amusement park’s efforts to build back from the inferno in 2021 that destroyed its arcade building.

Construction on the new building might not be finished until the fall. The original goal was to open in the summer of 2022, but the project hit a series of hold-ups.

Now, it looks like the arcade’s new home will also not be ready in time for summer 2024.

Playland's Castaway Cove Vice President Brian Hartley said the shore's ongoing building boom and high demand for contractors significantly slowed down Playland's timeline.

The new plan calls for the return of the Playland's beloved pirate ship, which was lost in the fire, the new one will be bigger and more elaborate.

Officials said the building that burned down was mostly wood, but the new one is being constructed with concrete, steel, and sheetrock to significantly reduce the risk of another destructive fire.