New Jersey

More delays push back completion of Ocean City amusement park's new arcade following 2021 fire

By Ted Greenberg and Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

With summer fast approaching, there’s frustration at a popular boardwalk amusement park in Ocean City.

The rush towards the Jersey Shore’s busiest time of year comes with another delay for Playland’s Castaway Cove and the amusement park’s efforts to build back from the inferno in 2021 that destroyed its arcade building.

Construction on the new building might not be finished until the fall. The original goal was to open in the summer of 2022, but the project hit a series of hold-ups.

Now, it looks like the arcade’s new home will also not be ready in time for summer 2024.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

New Jersey Apr 26

Business owners concerned over losing customers due to Route 71 bridge being shut down

New Jersey Apr 18

‘Safety is a priority': Popular pier at the Jersey Shore remains closed with no timeline to reopen

Playland's Castaway Cove Vice President Brian Hartley said the shore's ongoing building boom and high demand for contractors significantly slowed down Playland's timeline.

The new plan calls for the return of the Playland's beloved pirate ship, which was lost in the fire, the new one will be bigger and more elaborate.

Officials said the building that burned down was mostly wood, but the new one is being constructed with concrete, steel, and sheetrock to significantly reduce the risk of another destructive fire.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyJersey ShoreOCEAN CITY
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us