Ocean City, N.J., Doubles Its Beach Badge Prices for Next Summer

Ocean City, New Jersey, lawmakers unanimously approved the first price increases to its beach badges in more than a decade at a Thursday meeting.

The City Council unanimously approved doubling the daily badge from $5 to $10 and the weekly badge from $10 to $20. The season pass will also cost more in the summer 2023.

"An increase is okay with me. Now, the amount of the increase that's for debate," Ocean City resident Linda McDaniel said after hearing about the Council move.

The last time the city raised seasonal beach tag prices was in 2011. Daily rates haven’t been changed in two decades.