Ocean City Acme Closed After Parking Garage Fire

A popular Acme in Ocean City, New Jersey will be closed until further notice after a fire in the parking garage below the store.

The fire comes a little more than a week before Thanksgiving.

The fire at the Acme in the 800 block of West Avenue was reported at about 12:55 p.m. Sunday. The store had to be evacuated as black smoke billowed from the store.

No one was hurt, and the fire was extinguished by 1:15 p.m., a spokesman for Ocean City said in a statement.

Damage was limited to the garage area, but the store will remain closed for now. The Cape May County Health Department is inspecting the store, the city press release read.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.