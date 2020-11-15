OCEAN CITY

Ocean City Acme Closed After Parking Garage Fire

Smoke billows from an Acme grocery store
Brian Sheppard

A popular Acme in Ocean City, New Jersey will be closed until further notice after a fire in the parking garage below the store.

The fire comes a little more than a week before Thanksgiving.

The fire at the Acme in the 800 block of West Avenue was reported at about 12:55 p.m. Sunday. The store had to be evacuated as black smoke billowed from the store.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 2 hours ago

NJ Breaks Its Daily COVID-19 Case Record for 2nd-Straight Day

First Alert Weather 17 hours ago

First Alert: Fast-Moving T-Storms With Strong Gusts Heading Our Way

No one was hurt, and the fire was extinguished by 1:15 p.m., a spokesman for Ocean City said in a statement.

Damage was limited to the garage area, but the store will remain closed for now. The Cape May County Health Department is inspecting the store, the city press release read.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

OCEAN CITYacme
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us