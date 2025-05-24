It’s a Memorial Day weekend to remember for a Virginia man who hit a huge jackpot while playing a slot machine at a casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Thomas Shaver was visiting the Ocean Casino Resort on Friday, May 23, 2025. Shaver made a $7 bet on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine when he hit the jackpot, winning $670,915.68.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Ocean Casino Resort Ocean Casino Resort

Shaver made the $7 bet as the casino celebrates its 7th birthday with over $7 million in planned events and prizes over the summer.