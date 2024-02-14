NY pair arrested after man found dead on Atlantic City sidewalk

Police in New York have apprehended two people -- a 24-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman -- for their alleged roles in the death of a man who was found dead on an Atlantic City, NJ, sidewalk earlier this year.

According to police, officers in Syracuse, NY, arrested Howard Griswold, 24, of Baldwinsville, NY, on Jan. 29 and Melissa Tikarem, 28, of Manlius, NY, on Feb. 9 -- and, both have been charged with murder and robbery offences for the Jan. 29 shooting that left a 32-year-old Atlantic City man dead.

In the initial incident that set off the investigation, police said that officers in Atlantic City, NJ, responded to the 100 block of N. Virginia Avenue at about 7:19 p.m. on Jan. 20, to find Christian Hunter, 32, from Atlantic City, NJ, unresponsive on the sidewalk after he had been shot several times.

He was pronounced shortly after being taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

Following their arrests, both Griswold and Tikarem are in custody in New York and are awaiting extradition to Atlantic City, NJ, officials said.

An investigation into this incident is still ongoing, and officials are asking anyone who may have information on this crime to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Website at ACPO.org/Tips.