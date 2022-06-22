NY Man to Be Charged With Attacking 4 Women in Philadelphia

A New York man is set to be charged with assaulting four women in two separate attacks that were captured on video in South Philadelphia.

Malcolm White faces counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and related offenses, Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Jane Roh said Wednesday.

White is accused of randomly punching three women along the 1200 block of Morris Street on June 15, then attacking another one on the 1900 block of South 13th Street a few minutes later.

The first attack left a 27-year-old woman with a swollen lip, a 29-year-old with a broken nose and another 29-year-old with a swollen lip and cuts to her face, Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said last week.

Around 20 minutes later, a man matching the description of the suspect in the Morris Street attack, now identified as White – 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a stocky build and wearing a red jacket – went up to a woman sitting on a porch and punched her unconscious, Vanore said.

Roh said authorities also had video showing that assault.

White is currently jailed in neighboring Montgomery County. Court records show he’s charged there with aggravated assault, robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle and related counts. Vanore said last week that he had been arrested a man in Whitpain Township for attacking a woman during a carjacking.

The court records also indicate White is from Brooklyn, New York. They do not list an attorney who can comment on his behalf.