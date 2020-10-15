NY Couple Charged in Sesame Place Attack to Stand Trial After Conflicting Testimony

What to Know A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday for Troy McCoy and Shakerra Bonds who are both accused of attacking a 17-year-old Sesame Place employee over the summer when he told them to wear masks.

A judge ordered a New York couple accused of knocking out a teen Sesame Place employee over a face mask dispute to stand trial after witnesses gave conflicting testimony regarding who carried out the actual attack, according to our partners at KYW News Radio.

A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday for Troy McCoy and Shakerra Bonds.

On Aug. 9, McCoy, 39, and Bonds, 31, were at Sesame Place in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, with another adult and four children, police said.

A 17-year-old employee told McCoy and Bonds that they were required to wear masks while in the park due to coronavirus safety measures.

The duo then confronted the teenage worker at the Captain Cookie’s High C’s Adventure ride where one of them "sucker punched" the teen in the face to teach him a lesson, according to police paperwork filed in court. The teen fell to the ground unconscious.

During Wednesday’s hearing, there was conflicting testimony regarding whether it was McCoy or Bonds who attacked the teen.

A co-worker of the victim told the judge that it was McCoy who jumped a fence and sucker punched the teen as Bonds pushed him. However, a ride operator testified that Bonds was the one who punched the teen, broke his jaw and knocked him unconscious, according to KYW.

The attack appeared to happen in front of the couple's children, according to investigators.

The couple then fled from the scene as park security chased after them, police said.

The teen suffered a broken jaw and damaged teeth. He also spent nearly a week at the hospital.

On Aug. 19, U.S Marshals arrested McCoy at his home in the Bronx, New York. McCoy attempted to barricade himself in his home but Marshals were able to get inside and arrest him, police said.

Bonds, who lives with McCoy, later surrendered to police.

McCoy is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, conspiracy, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Bonds is charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and harassment.