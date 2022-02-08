Nurse Sets Co-Worker on Fire at Hospital, Found Dead in Camden County

A contracted nurse at a New Jersey hospital who set another staffer on fire in a break room was found dead Tuesday morning in a wooded area of Camden County, authorities said.

The victim suffered very serious burns and injuries from the Monday morning attack, which included the use of a wrench in addition to what sources described as a culinary torch at Hackensack University Medical Center, authorities said.

The burned female staffer, who the sources said was a patient care technician, was transferred to another hospital for treatment. Sources indicated the 54-year-old was in critical but stable condition with severe burns to her face, upper body and hands, as well as a cut to her head that required stitches.

Hackensack Meridian Health said in a statement Monday that a "contracted agency nurse" entered a room at Hackensack University Medical Center and "allegedly set the team member on fire."

The suspect was identified as Nicholas Pagano, 31, of West Deptford, Gloucester County. Pagano was found dead by suicide in Winslow Township early Tuesday, law enforcement sources said, who added that he is believed to have used a gun stolen from his brother's home.

Pagano, who cleared a background check and had been working at the facility since November, fled the hospital after the attack Monday morning.

The hospital said there were no witnesses and police did not have a motive. Prosecutors issued a statement confirming they were investigating the early morning attack, in which the suspect is believed to have burned the victim before striking her with a wrench.