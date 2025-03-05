We're getting a first look into what happened last month when a train caught on fire during rush hour in Delaware County.

The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report of their investigation after a SEPTA train caught on fire as it left the Crum Lynne Station just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 6.

The train had started in West Trenton, New Jersey, and was on its way to Newark, Delaware and had about 325 passengers as well as four crew members on board when the fire happened in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania.

According to NTSB, the trouble began when the train was at the Bethayres Station as the crew's engineer called SEPTA’s Regional Rail Operations Control Center to report that the train was acting "sluggish" and was "not getting up to speed" around 3:50 p.m. The engineer also told the dispatcher that a fault light was lit.

The dispatcher called a maintenance team to check the train when it got to SEPTA's Roberts Yard.

Once that maintenance team completed their inspection, they reported that three of the cars were "bad" and were the reason why the train was moving slowly.

Despite this, the train continued, according to the NTSB.

Then, there was a change of the crew members at Suburban Station around 4:55 p.m.

Just minutes later, around 5:07 p.m., the engineer of the new crew told SEPTA's chief operator that there was a strong burning smell in the front car.

The train continued to operate despite this.

Forty minutes later, the same engineer noticed a haze behind the front car as it approached the Crum Lynne Station around 5:48 p.m.

When the train pulled out of the station, the engineer saw smoke behind the front car and brought the train to a stop just 638 feet south of the station.

When the engineer went to inspect the train, he reported that the front car was on fire around 5:56 p.m.

The crew then moved the passengers to the back of the train before evacuating everyone just before 6:22 p.m.

One passenger, Dnasia Buckner, told NBC10 that conductors on the train had her, and passengers near her, relocate twice.

"I was scared," Buckner said. " I started to feel claustrophobic."

The fire was successfully extinguished around 8:09 p.m. There were no reported injuries.

SEPTA claimed that the damages to equipment average about $10 million.

While at the scene, investigators with the NTSB looked at equipment, track conditions, surveillance cameras and radio communications among other tools.

The investigation by the NTSB is still ongoing as they turn their focus to figure out the source of the fire.