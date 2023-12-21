NTSB investigates 6ABC news chopper crash that killed photographer and pilot

What to Know Thursday morning, Todd Gunther, investigator-in-charge at NTSB, revealed his organization will be at the site of the deadly 6ABC news helicopter crash for the next three days.

Action News said its pilot, Monroe Smith, and photographer, Chris Dougherty, from its news team were in the helicopter when it went down about 8 p.m. Tuesday in Wharton State Forest in Hammonton.

Gunther said the debris field is at the scene of the crash is about 100 yards long.

As loved ones and colleagues continue to mourn two journalists killed in a Philadelphia news helicopter crash, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) revealed how they plan to investigate the deadly incident.

Chopper 6, the news chopper of 6ABC, crashed near Mullica River Road in the Wharton State Forest in Burlington County, around 8 p.m. Tuesday, a devastated Channel 6 news team said. Officials said the crash happened in a remote section of the vast forest.

Léelo en español aquí.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Both the chopper pilot, Monroe Smith, 67, of Glenside, Pennsylvania, and photographer on board, Chris Dougherty, 45, of Oreland, Pennsylvania, were killed, 6ABC Action News said Wednesday morning.

Our hearts go out to our news colleagues at @6ABC on the tragic loss of pilot Monroe Smith and photographer Chris Dougherty in last night's crash. We are grieving with you. https://t.co/pRMgVvf0fK pic.twitter.com/Fl4WlIKZv8 — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) December 20, 2023

Both Smith and Dougherty have ties to NBC10.

Smith, a veteran helicopter pilot in the Philadelphia news business, had previously flown for NBC10 and the LNS news service NBC10 once used.

Dougherty's brother, Jeff, is an editor with NBC Sports Philadelphia. Dougherty left behind two children.

"They have a long history with our station and have been working as part of the Action News team for years," 6ABC wrote on its website.

Our hearts are with the families of Monroe Smith and Christopher Dougherty. ♥️https://t.co/cSCMDveNY2 pic.twitter.com/WN1A84OMdi — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) December 21, 2023

The area where the chopper went down -- near Shamong -- is densely wooded and very dark at night.

6ABC's television news chopper crashed Tuesday night in a wooded area of Burlington County. NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal and Matt DeLucia report from near the scene in Wharton State Forecast, while NBC meteorologist Bill Henley takes a look at what the weather was like at the time of Tuesday night's crash.

Thursday morning, Todd Gunther, investigator-in-charge at NTSB, revealed his organization will be at the site of the crash for the next three days.

"We're going to be looking at things such as flight path, flight path angle, the structure of the helicopter, its power plant, which is the engine," Gunther said. "Getting witness interviews, witness statements, anybody who may have seen what happened with the helicopter."

Gunther also spoke about how large the debris field is at the scene of the crash.

"The debris field is about 100 yards long that goes through the trees, and the helicopter itself is in a densely wooded area," he said. "We'll be using 4-wheel drive vehicles to get most of the way in and then we'll be moving in farther. The plan is to be able to bring in some heavy equipment so we can start moving some things around."

Gunther also said investigators will look at the helicopter's maintenance records, the history of Chopper 6 flights and Smith's physiology.

A preliminary report on the crash will be released in 10-15 days, Gutnther said. The NTSB will then produce a factual and final report on the incident, including a statement of probable cause, within the next 18 months, according to Gunther.

The NTSB also said they would gather the following information during their investigation:

Flight track data

Recordings of any air traffic control communications

Aircraft maintenance records

Weather forecasts and actual weather and lighting conditions around the time of the accident

Pilot’s license, ratings and recency of flight experience

72-hour background of the pilot to determine if there were any issues that could have affected the pilot’s ability to safety operate the flight

Witness statements

Electronic devices that could contain information relevant to the investigation

Any available surveillance video, including from doorbell camera

Where was the news chopper heading?

Channel 6 reported that it leases the helicopter from U.S. Helicopters Inc., which is based in North Carolina. A spokesperson said company officials were not prepared to comment Wednesday morning.

According to online flight data, the chopper -- what the NTSB called an American Eurocopter AS350-B2 -- had left Northeast Airport, went into New Jersey toward the Jersey Shore and was on its way back before crashing. 6ABC said the chopper was returning from covering something near the Jersey Shore.

According to online flight data — the chopper left Northeast Philadelphia airport, circled near the Wharton State Forest, and was last recorded just 75 feet above ground per @MattDeLucia @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/zdwROAdCRr — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) December 20, 2023

What is the timeline of events, investigation?

Here is the timeline of events, according to Fedorczyk:

New Jersey State Park Police were first contacted about a missing helicopter around 10:50 p.m.

Just after midnight, a state park police officer found a debris field a few hundred yards from Mullica River Road in Washington Township.

Around 3:15 a.m. an investigator with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) arrived for "an initial assessment," Fedorczyk said.

NEW: NJ Park Police just gave an update on the Chopper 6 crash. Investigators will be on site in the Wharton Forest for several hours today. ⁦@NBCPhiladelphia⁩ pic.twitter.com/xgOSzufGzY — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) December 20, 2023

Another Philadelphia-based news news helicopter captured video of the wreckage, 6ABC said. Video of the wreckage site showed scattered debris, with some pieces on fire or smoking, as authorities searched with flashlights in the darkness.

State police, state park police, state forest fire service and the Hamilton Township police department secured the scene ahead of the NTSB arriving on scene to lead the investigation, Fedorczyk said.

NTSB is investigating the Dec. 19 crash of an American Eurocopter AS350-B2 near Shamong, New Jersey. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) December 20, 2023

A state trooper’s cruiser idled Wednesday near the forested scene, where paved roads turn to gravel and signs advised that motor vehicles were restricted from entering the area near the forest.

The site is part of the Pinelands, a million-acre wilderness area that stretches across more than seven counties and features dense woods, rivers and rare plant species.

Authorities asked the public to steer clear of Mullica River, Quaker Bridge and Mill roads throughout Wednesday due to the ongoing investigation.

Wednesday evening, the FAA paused their investigation due to limited visibility. They resumed their investigation on Thursday.

Broken hearts in the Philadelphia news community

It was a sad morning for all of the Philadelphia news community. TV stations in Philly have used choppers in daily news coverage for decades.

"Know that our thoughts are with the pilots, their families and the media community, Fedorczyk said.

My heart breaks for the families of this chopper crew, our own @NBCPhiladelphia chopper crew who knew them, and of course my prayers go out to the entire @6abc family. This is just so terribly sad https://t.co/avYcgMVznH — Tim Furlong (@tfurlong) December 20, 2023

It's a sad morning for Philly news. Condolences to our friends @6abc https://t.co/UD4ySpMSUp — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) December 20, 2023

“Our hearts are just broken for these men. They're broken for their families,” 6ABC reporter Katherine Scott said Wednesday morning, reporting from near the scene of the crash.

During a live report in which she choked up with emotion, Action News reporter Maggie Kent told of speaking with colleagues of the crew members at Northeast Philadelphia Airport, where the chopper was based.

“They are described as the best guys that you would want to know, on the job for decades,” she said. “They are highly skilled in what they do. They loved their craft.”

NBC10 also spoke with Pete Kane, a retired NBC10 photojournalist who worked with Smith for several years.

“What we lost with losing Monroe in that chopper was someone who took care of what he had to do,” Kane said. “He made sure we were safe. He made sure he got that story for whatever he was going out for. What we lost was a great man. A great pilot. A wonderful human being and I lost a good friend.”

Retired NBC10 photojournalist Pete Kane worked with 6ABC pilot Monroe Smith for several years when Smith was with NBC10. Kane talked about the tragic loss of his friend. Full story here: https://t.co/dDV8oRR1RX pic.twitter.com/TgWi9uTrmK — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) December 20, 2023

Kane told NBC10 Smith helped him get over his fear of heights. The pair both graduated from Ben Franklin High School and celebrated their 50th class reunion last year. Kane said he lost saw Smith three months ago in the parking lot of a Home Depot.

“I didn’t think that the last time I saw him would be the last time I’d see him,” Kane said. “And it hurts. It really hurts.”

There have been other deadly helicopter crashes involving staff from television stations in the United States. Among them was a July 2007 crash, when two helicopters from KNXV-TV and KTVK-TV collided over Phoenix while covering a police chase. Four people — both pilots and two photographers — were killed.