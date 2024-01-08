NPS seeks input on plan to remove statue of William Penn from site of his Philadelphia home

The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking input on a renovation plan that would include the removal of the statue of William Penn from the site of his former Philadelphia home.

And, if the NPS is looking for input on the future for the park, located near the intersection of 2nd and Walnut Streets off Sansom Walk in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood, they certainly received it -- at least online.

The online site where the public is supposed to provide comment did not list the Welcome Park proposal as of Monday morning -- the first day of a 14-day period where the NPS has opened a window for public input on the plan.

However, by noon, the site was updated to include information about Welcome Park.

A social media post noting the proposed renovations had thousands of comments on the plan. The majority of online opinion seemed to oppose the idea with commenters focusing on the part of the plan that mentioned the proposed removal of the William Penn statue from the site of his former Philadelphia home, the Slate Roof House.

You decided to remove the William Penn statue from the ONLY site in the city dedicated to the life and ideas of its founder? Because *some people* are uncomfortable with it? Absolutely shameful. https://t.co/YyVVXhy4oc pic.twitter.com/DI5ULzl9eR — JLaw (@yoopermomma) January 7, 2024

You’re removing the statue of William Penn - a paragon of religious liberty and self-government who influenced our U.S. Founding Fathers - from the site of his home in the city he founded.



Shame. Scrap this plan. — Taylor Morgan (@tlrdrkmrgn) January 7, 2024

I don’t see the purpose of removing the statue.



Perhaps there could be some sort of additional statue put in another area of the park that references Native American history in the area? — Misha Turtle Island 🐢 (@MishaFitton) January 7, 2024

In a statement on the plan, the NPS said the goal of the proposed renovations are intended to create "a more welcoming, accurate, and inclusive experience for visitors."

Not only is the park located on the site Penn's former home, it is also named for the ship, Welcome, which transported Penn to Philadelphia.

The design and construction of Welcome Park was funded by the Independence Historical Trust and was completed in 1982, notes the NPS in the statement.

The plan to renovate the park, NPS officials said, was "developed in consultation with representatives of the indigenous nations of the Haudenosaunee, the Delaware Nation, Delaware Tribe of Indians, the Shawnee Tribe, and the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma."

The proposal calls for the William Penn statue and Slate Roof house model at the park to be removed and not reinstalled.

NBC10 This model of the Slate Roof House, William Penn's former home, would be removed as part of a proposal to renovate Welcome Park in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood.

NPS officials claim the reimagined Welcome Park would maintain "certain aspects of the original design such as the street grid, the rivers and the east wall while adding a new planted buffer on three sides, and a ceremonial gathering space with circular benches."

And, as part of the renovation, new exhibit panels would be installed on the south site wall to replace the Penn timeline.

NBC10 A timeline of William Penn's life would be removed as part of a proposed renovation plan for Welcome Park in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood.

Now through Jan. 21, the NPS is seeking input from the public on this proposed design for the rehabilitation of Welcome Park.

However, input provided via online comments, phone calls, emails and mail will not be accepted.

NBC10 reached out to NPS for additional comment. We will include their statement once we receive it.