Not Heading Down to the Shore? Here's What You Can Do in the City for Memorial's Day Weekend

The unofficial start to the summer, Memorial Day weekend, is here and we know people will be looking to break out their sunglasses and bathing suits.

However, everyone won’t be heading down to the shore so here’s things to do if you are staying in the city this Memorial Day weekend.

Friday, May 26

Roller Skate at Dilworth Park

When: Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street

What: Hour-long sessions will be offered to the public with 15 minute scheduling buffers between each session. Admission is $8 for children 10 and younger, and $10 for adults; roller skate rental is $6. Guests may bring their own skates and will then just need to pay for admission.

Devon Horse Show & Country Fair

When: May 25th-June 4th

Where: 23 Dorset Road, Devon, PA

What: Go to see the oldest and largest outdoor multi-breed horse competition in the United States.

Saturday, May 27

Delaware River Waterfront

When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Various locations along the Delaware River

What: There will be plenty of events happening along the waterfront all weekend long. Some of the standouts will be the Liberty Flea market, a silent party and fireworks--all happening on Saturday.

Sunday, May 28

Spruce Street Harbor Park

When: Friday: 5 PM - 1 1 PM; Saturday: 11 AM - 11 PM; Sunday: 11 AM - 10 PM; Memorial Day (May 29): 11 AM - 10PM

Where: 301 S Christopher Columbus Blvd

What: Enjoy colorful hammocks, floating gardens, beautiful trees adorned in technicolored lights, local craft beers, and delicious food from some of Philadelphia’s most popular restaurants. Even reserve a hammock for up to 90-minutes.

Monday, May 29

Free Admission at the National Constitution Center

When: All Memorial Day weekend

Where: 525 Arch Street

What: In addition to free admission all weekend long, the National Constitution Center marks the Memorial Day holiday with special programming, including daily shows exploring some of the most famous memorials in the U.S. and the history of the American flag.

Memorial Day Ceremonies

When: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: Cruiser Olympia, 211 S. Columbus Blvd.

What: Climb aboard the Cruiser Olympia for this free memorial event featuring a color presentation, patriotic tunes and a speech from Naval Commander Chris Robinson.