The strongest solar flare since 2017 will impact the area starting later Thursday evening bringing with it the possibility to see an aurora, or Northern Lights.

A G3 magnetic storm is forecasted by the Space Weather Prediction branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for Friday.

In Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the G3 storm will allow for auroras to be visible in far northern parts of both states.

Folks in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos will have the best chance to view this, but cloud cover may be a concern.

Meanwhile, in Delaware, a stronger storm would be needed to see the aurora.

These storms can have sudden onsets and can occur during the day or night.

For us to see this one, we would need it to occur at night. The forecast from NOAA has the storm peaking Friday evening in our region.

How can I see the aurora?

Did you know that the best way to view the aurora is actually with your smartphone?

The lens from your phone's camera will adjust for darker conditions and can pick up faint auroras that are not visible to the naked eye.

Look toward the northern sky on Friday evening for a chance to see this rare spectacle!