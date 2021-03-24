A group of people could be seen driving off from the scene after an ATM blast jolted Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood overnight, leaving the machine damaged and cash on the ground outside of the Piazza complex.

A group of thieves appeared to target the Wells Fargo money machine along North 2nd Street near Germantown Avenue around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, neighbors told NBC10.

Philadelphia police have yet to reveal exact details, but neighbors said they heard a loud boom and then a second explosion a short time later while calling police.

A neighbor heard someone shout, "we got three grand, let's go," then saw a vehicle flee the scene.

A neighbor took this picture of the suspects car...



Then car took off @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/sqXRm1XPyc — Miguel Martinez-Valle (@MiguelMValle) March 24, 2021

ATF and Philadelphia police officers could be seen investigating the blast. Investigators could be heard talking about money blowing around when they arrived.

ATF and police are here. You’ll remember ATM explosions were a huge problem this summer.



Police responded to more than 50 explosions from June - September. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/EpMzCCGTXS — Miguel Martinez-Valle (@MiguelMValle) March 24, 2021

Thieves targeted ATMs throughout last summer and spring as dozens of blast were reported throughout the city. One of the ATM explosions turned deadly.