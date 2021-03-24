Northern Liberties

Money Flies as ATM Explosion Rocks Northern Liberties

Neighbors in the area of the Piazza in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties section said they heard a couple of loud booms and saw a group of people fleeing the scene in a car

By Miguel Martinez-Valle and Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group of people could be seen driving off from the scene after an ATM blast jolted Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood overnight, leaving the machine damaged and cash on the ground outside of the Piazza complex.

A group of thieves appeared to target the Wells Fargo money machine along North 2nd Street near Germantown Avenue around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, neighbors told NBC10.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Philadelphia police have yet to reveal exact details, but neighbors said they heard a loud boom and then a second explosion a short time later while calling police.

A neighbor heard someone shout, "we got three grand, let's go," then saw a vehicle flee the scene.

ATF and Philadelphia police officers could be seen investigating the blast. Investigators could be heard talking about money blowing around when they arrived.

Thieves targeted ATMs throughout last summer and spring as dozens of blast were reported throughout the city. One of the ATM explosions turned deadly.

This article tagged under:

Northern LibertiesPhiladelphiaATMATM explosions
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us