A man was shot as he walked a short distance from his car to his home in Northeast Philadelphia Monday night.

Police, who responded to a call along the 5000 block of Cottage Street in the Frankford section of the city, just before midnight, said they found evidence that at least seven shots were fired.

But, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, officers found no shooters, no weapons and no victim -- at least initially.

A short time later a 28-year-old man arrived at a hospital suffering from a pair of gunshot wounds, Small said.

"He's in stable condition, although he's shot in the chest and the shoulder," Small said.

Small said the man, who law enforcement officials have not identified, was unable to give police a description of his attacker -- or attackers -- and could not provide a motive for the shooting.

But, according to Small, the victim told police that he had just parked his car about a half-block from his home and was walking to his house when he was shot.

After the shooting, the man ran to a friend's home nearby and was then driven hospital, Small said.

Since the shooting happened fairly close to a number of rowhomes, Small said police were going through footage from neighbors' security cameras for more information.

"Hopefully those cameras recorded something that could help us with this shooting," said Small.