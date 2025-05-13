Philadelphia police responding to a call next door wound up hearing gunshots before finding a man bleeding from a wound to his chest Tuesday morning.

The incident played out along Sheffield Avenue, near Jackson Street, in the Holmesburg section of Northeast Philadelphia on May 13, 2025.

Officers initially went to a rowhome on the block for a service call around 7:45 a.m., police said.

While at that home, the officers heard gunfire coming from next door, police on the scene said.

They then found a man in his 40s bleeding from a gunshot wound to his chest in the other rowhome, investigators said.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was being treated in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were immediately made as detectives searched for clues Tuesday morning.