Officer hurt in car crash in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 Philadelphia

A police officer from the Philadelphia Police Department is recovering after a car crash on Saturday afternoon in Northeast Philly, a spokesperson with the department said.

The officer was responding to a scene to assist other officers when the crash happened just after 4 p.m., police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Saint Vincent Street as the officer was driving in the northbound outer lanes, according to police.

The officer was cut off by a person driving a black sedan which caused the officer to then crash into a white Mitsubishi, officials said.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital where police said he is expected to be treated and released.

No civilians were injured in the crash, police said. The officer's vehicle has front-end damage while the private car has rear-end damage.

