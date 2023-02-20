At Least 1 Dies as Car Wraps Around Pole in Northeast Philadelphia Crash

At least one person died in a crash that left at least one car partially wrapped around a pole in Northeast Philadelphia early Monday.

At least two cars collided before 2 a.m. at Levick and Farnsworth streets in the Mayfair neighborhood, Philadelphia police accident investigators said.

One person died at the scene and another was hospitalized in critical condition, police said. Four others suffered minor injuries.

The person who died was in the car that wound up against a pole and had to be extricated from the wreckage, a Philadelphia fire official said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Accident investigators said they were trying to figure out if any other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Monday morning.