Northeast Philadelphia

At Least 1 Dies as Car Wraps Around Pole in Northeast Philadelphia Crash

The wreck happened early Monday morning at Levick and Farnsworth streets in the Mayfair neighborhood.

By Dan Stamm

Crashed cars along Farnsworth Street
NBC10

At least one person died in a crash that left at least one car partially wrapped around a pole in Northeast Philadelphia early Monday.

At least two cars collided before 2 a.m. at Levick and Farnsworth streets in the Mayfair neighborhood, Philadelphia police accident investigators said.

One person died at the scene and another was hospitalized in critical condition, police said. Four others suffered minor injuries.

The person who died was in the car that wound up against a pole and had to be extricated from the wreckage, a Philadelphia fire official said.

Accident investigators said they were trying to figure out if any other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Monday morning.

