Street repairs get underway at Northeast Philadelphia jet crash site

More than two weeks after a medical jet plummeted from the sky and crashed in front of a busy Northeast Philadelphia shopping center -- killing all six people on board and one man on the ground and injuring dozens more -- repairs are underway to fix the roadway.

Crews began repairs on the right lane of westbound Cottman Avenue (Route 73) -- in front of the Roosevelt Mall between the Roosevelt Boulevard and Bustleton Avenue -- at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, according to PennDOT.

Crews will work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day through Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, PennDOT said. "Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because slowdowns may occur."

PennDOT spokesman Brad Rudolph told NBC10 the work is being done to repair damage from the Jan. 31, 2025, deadly plane crash. That crash left a large crater in the ground.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Jan. 31, a Learjet 55 operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance crashed along Cottman Avenue in front of the Roosevelt Mall.

Officials said the plane was in the air for less than a minute before it crashed several miles from Northeast Philadelphia Airport where the pilot had just taken off.

A girl who was returning to Mexico after receiving treatment for a life-threatening illness in the U.S. was among the six people on board the flight. The victims in the crash were identified as Capt. Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales, co-pilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo, paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla, patient Valentina Guzman Murillo and her mother, Lizeth Murillo Ozuna. Steven Dreuitt also died as he car was involved in the fiery wreck.

The NTSB continues to investigate what led to the deadly plane crash.