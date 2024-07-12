Northeast Philadelphia

Raging Northeast Philadelphia apartment fire leaves 3 hurt, dozens displaced

Flames tore through 7400 Roosevelt Apartments in Northeast Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst neighborhood on Thursday, July 11, 2024

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dozens of people were displaced as fire tore through Northeast Philadelphia apartment building late Thursday night.

The fire -- which would spread to four alarms -- broke out around 9:25 p.m. on July 11, 2024, at a Rhawnhurst apartment building along Roosevelt Boulevard, near Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson said at the scene early Friday morning.

"Upon arrival companies found heavy smoke conditions emanating from the fourth floor," Thompson said.

Léelo en español aquí.

Firefighters rushed into the building -- known as 7400 Roosevelt Apartments -- to battle the flames and make sure everyone was out of the building, Thompson said.

At first residents didn't believe a fire was happening as smoke alarms blared.

The firefighters quickly had to evacuate the building due to the heavy flames, the fire commissioner said.

Over the next hour or so the fire continued to expand, leading to a fourth alarm being declared, Thompson said.

The fire was finally placed under control around midnight. It took about 140 firefighters using nearly 60 pieces of equipment to bring the raging flames under control, Thompson said.

More than 120 firefighters responded to a fire near Roosevelt and Cottman Avenue and hundreds of people gathered when a building went up in flames. What started the fire or if there have been any injuries is unknown at this time. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville is at the scene where the flames are still active.

Three people suffered minor injuries, Thompson said.

About 50 people were displaced from their homes, Thompson said.

"Never in my life, never seen something like this, you know, been a part of it" displace resident Barry Jackson said. (Really bad for those who are going to lose their livelihoods."

About 42 of the displaced residents were being given assistance and shelter by the American Red Cross at nearby Samuel Fels High School, American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania spokesperson Alana Mauger said.

"Along with our community partners, we're providing a safe place to rest, food, comfort items and emotional support," Mauger said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation into Friday morning.

This article tagged under:

Northeast Philadelphia
