Northeast High School locked down after student brings firearm to school

Police have taken an 18-year-old student into custody after, officials say, the teen brought a firearm to Northeast High School on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the 18-year-old student -- who police have provided no further information on -- was taken into custody after scanners at the front door of the school sounded an alarm at about 8:06 a.m. on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Officials said a firearm was recovered from the student's backpack and the student was taken into police custody.

After the incident, in a letter to parents, Northeast High School Principal Omar Crowder said the school was locked down for about an hour in the morning as police officials did a sweep of the property after the weapon was found.

No injuries were reported and, police said, the firearm was recovered by officers at the scene.

Officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.