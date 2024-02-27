North Philly triple shooting injures 3 men — including one shot through wall while watching tv

Police are investigating after a suspected shootout in North Philly left three men injured -- including a 21-year-old man who was hit when a bullet came through the wall of his home.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the incident happened at about 9:45 p.m. on Monday when, officers responding to reports of a shooting on the 2700 block of W. Montgomery Avenue found a man -- believed to be in hi 20s or 30s -- suffering from a gunshot to his arm.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and placed in stable condition, said Small.

As officers worked at this scene, Small said first responders encountered a 21-year-old man who was sitting on the couch watching tv with family members at a home along the 1800 block of Marston Street, nearby, when he was struck by a bullet that came through the wall.

"Clearly, innocent victim, struck by stray gunfire. This 21-year-old was sitting on the couch watching tv with other family members when the bullet came through his wall. So, very unlucky, but fortunate that he was only shot in the leg," Small told NBC10.

This man, Small said, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Later that evening, a man -- whose age police were not initially able to confirm -- showed up in a hospital near where the shooting occurred, Small said.

According to Small, this man had been shot in the face and was placed in critical condition, though he is expected to survive.

At the scene of the shooting incident, Small said, investigators have recovered 28 spent shell casings spread between two locations, which leads police to believe the incident was a shootout between at least two gunmen.

He also said that "numerous" surveillance cameras in the area may have caught the shooting and officers plan to review this footage to see if it helps their investigation.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, Small said.