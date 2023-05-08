North Philly School Locked Down After Gun Fired in Bathroom

Police are investigating after a gun was fired in a first floor bathroom of E.W. Rhodes Elementary School, in North Philadelphia.

According to police, the incident happened around 11:25 a.m., at the school, along the 2900 W. Clearfield Street, and no one was injured during the incident.

Police said the weapon had been recovered, but did not disclose if there had been an arrest made in this incident.

In a statement, officials at the school said the school went on lockdown after the weapon was fired, though classes resumed after it was determined that there was no ongoing threat.

"Today, a firearm was brought into the E. W. Rhodes School and was discharged in the first floor bathroom. Thankfully, nobody else was in the bathroom and no student or staff member was injured. The school immediately entered a lockdown at 11:15 a.m. and notified the Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) and the School District of Philadelphia’s Office of School Safety. The firearm was secured. Once it was determined that there was no imminent threat to the students and staff, the lockdown was lifted and the school resumed its normal instructional day," the school said in a statement.

School officials noted that weapons and firearms are prohibited from being on school property, and that the incident "is being handled in accordance with [Philadelphia School] District policy."

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.