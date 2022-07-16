North Philly Quadruple Shooting Leaves 4 Men Hospitalized

Four people are in the hospital after being shot in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday evening.

According to police, the incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of E Luzerne St. A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body, police say. He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors placed him in critical but stable condition.

Additionally, a 20-year-old man was also shot nine times throughout the body. The victim was transported to Temple University where he was placed in critical condition.

A 37-year-old man was also shot once in the right foot and an 18-year-old was also shot once in his right bicep. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital by police, where they were listed in stable condition.

Police say It’s still unclear what sparked the gunfire. No arrests have been made.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.