Teen boy shot in North Philly, another boy in custody, police say

A teen boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the 4900 block of B Street at 3:25 p.m. for a report of a person with a gun. When they arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

Another boy was taken into custody in connection to the shooting and police recovered a weapon.

The shooting follows a violent weekend in Philadelphia in which a teen girl was killed and several other teens were hurt in four separate shootings.

