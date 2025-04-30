A teenage boy, a woman and a man were shot on a North Philadelphia porch near Temple University's campus late Tuesday night after gunmen opened fire from an SUV in what police called a "drive-by" shooting.

The triple shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. on April 29, 2025, along the 1500 block of North Gratz Street, near Jefferson Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"When police arrived on location they found three shooting victims -- one teenage juvenile male and two adult females," Small said.

The 16-year-old boy and one of the adults were shot in the legs, investigators said. Another adults was shot in the torso.

All three gunshot victims were rushed to the hospital where they were being treated in stable condition for non-life-threatening injuries, Small said.

An apparent 'drive-by shooting'

Police found evidence that at least 16 shots were fired.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia.

"Cleary two separate caliber semiautomatic weapons were fired," Small said. "It looks to be a drive-by shooting."

A witness told investigators that the shooters -- three to four people in dark clothing -- hopped out of white SUV -- believed to be Dodge Durango -- that stopped in front of a property where the gunshot victims were on the porch, police said. "Shots were fired from that vehicle," Small said.

The driver then fled southbound on Gratz Street, Small said.

Shooting may have stemmed from earlier fight

Witnesses told police that earlier on Tuesday night -- around 8:15 -- "there was some sort of fight and large disturbance" along Gratz Street that spilled over to 18th Street, Small said.

That fight appeared to be related to the triple shooting, investigators said.

Police hoped that surveillance cameras could help them track down the shooters. As of Wednesday morning nor arrests were made.

A violent night in Philadelphia

At least eight people were shot in four separate shootings -- including this one -- in Philadelphia Tuesday night.

The other shootings included one in West Philadelphia where a man was killed, a "very brazen shooting" at a Frankford playground where a teen was hurt and a triple shooting in Grays Ferry, police said.

Entering Wednesday, at least 62 people had been killed in Philadelphia, according to police data. The year-to-date homicide total is down nearly 29% from last year and the lowest since at least 2008.

Editor's Note (April 30, 2025, 9:50 a.m.): This story has been updated with the genders of those involved after police initially gave different information.