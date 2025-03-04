A man wound up getting shot after stepping out of his North Philadelphia home to confront people blasting music from their cars in the middle of the night, police said.

The argument and shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, along North Palethorpe Street, near East Huntingdon Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

A 38-year-old resident heard loud music blaring from car stereos of two cars parked outside so he stepped out to confront the people in the cars, Small said.

An argument ensued and at least one person pulled out a gun and fired at least five shots, striking the resident in his stomach, Small said.

A family member rushed the injured man to the hospital before he was transferred to another hospital in stable condition, Small said.

Investigators hoped that surveillance video on the block would help them gather clues about the shooter.