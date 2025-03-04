North Philadelphia

Man steps out of Philly home to complain about loud music, winds up getting shot

Philadelphia police say an argument over loud music blaring from car stereos ended with a Palethorpe Street resident shot on Tuesday, March 4, 2025

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man wound up getting shot after stepping out of his North Philadelphia home to confront people blasting music from their cars in the middle of the night, police said.

The argument and shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, along North Palethorpe Street, near East Huntingdon Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

A 38-year-old resident heard loud music blaring from car stereos of two cars parked outside so he stepped out to confront the people in the cars, Small said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

An argument ensued and at least one person pulled out a gun and fired at least five shots, striking the resident in his stomach, Small said.

A family member rushed the injured man to the hospital before he was transferred to another hospital in stable condition, Small said.

Investigators hoped that surveillance video on the block would help them gather clues about the shooter.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 10 hours ago

Gunman shoots, kills teen boy at Southwest Philly playground, police say

Phillies news 16 hours ago

Phillies bring back Ballpark Pass, granting access to every home game in April

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

North PhiladelphiaGun violence
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us