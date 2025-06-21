Girl, man injured in 2 separate North Philly shootings

A girl is recovering while a man is fighting for his life after they were both injured in separate shootings in North Philadelphia Friday night.

Both shootings occurred around 9:30 p.m. The man was shot multiple times on the 2700 block of Montgomery Avenue. Police told NBC10 he was shot at close range and is currently in critical condition at the hospital. At least 30 shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting and police are searching for three suspects, according to investigators. Police have not released descriptions of the suspects or a possible motive.

The 12-year-old girl was grazed in the back during a shooting on 900 West Susquehanna Avenue, police said. The girl was taken to the hospital where she is currently in stable condition. Police have not released information on any suspects in that shooting. They also told NBC10 the girl was an innocent bystander.

If you have any information on either shooting, please call Philadelphia Police.

