Men Shot in SUV; 1 Dies, Other Drives Self to Hospital

An SUV driver managed to drive himself to the hospital after being shot in the back in a shooting that killed his passenger.

Police officers rushed to the intersection of North Park Ave and West Somerset Street in North Philadelphia around 11 p.m. Thursday to find evidence of gunfire, but no signs of anyone struck by bullets, investigators said.

"When police arrived on location they initially found no shooting victim," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

A short time later, police learned that two men in their 20s showed up at a nearby hospital in a shot-up GMC SUV, Small said.

One man was shot multiple times in his body and died a short time later, Small said. A second man was treated in stable condition for gunshot wounds to his back and leg.

Investigators found that a driver pulled up to the passenger side of the parked GMC Yukon and someone in that car opened fire, striking the passenger several times and the driver at least twice, Small said.

The Yukon driver managed to get to the hospital despite being shot in the back, Small said.

The Yukon had around 15 bullet holes in it, police said.

One bullet went through the basement window of a nearby home, but nobody was in the basement at the time, Small said.

Police hoped surveillance video in the area could help them track down the shooter or shooters.

Entering Friday, at least 457 people have been killed in Philadelphia in 2022, according to police data. That homicide count down about 4% from the same date last year, which wound up being the deadliest on record in Philadelphia.