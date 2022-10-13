North Philadelphia Corner Store Owner Killed in Drive-By Shooting

A Philadelphia corner store owner is dead after he was hit multiple times in a drive-by shooting while closing up his shop Thursday night, police said.

The 58-year-old man was shot several times throughout his body on the 2200 block of North Berks Street shortly after 8 p.m., police said.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 the victim was the owner of the North Philadelphia corner store and was closing for the night when someone in a car opened fire.

The man was taken to the hospital by responding officers where he died minutes later, police said. No arrests have been made as of Thursday night.

Entering Thursday, at least 426 people have been killed in Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia police homicide data. That's down about 1% from last year, which wound up setting the city record for homicides in a year.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.