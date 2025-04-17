Philly org. hoping to turn parking lot into oasis on North Broad Street

A non-profit organization in Philadelphia is hoping a specific part of the city will be able to cash in on the excitement planned for 2026.

The city is expected to host several events including America's 250th birthday celebration, the World Cup and the MLB All-Star Game.

Members of the group North Broad Renaissance are hoping to acquire the land where a parking lot currently sits at Spring Garden Street and transform it into a community oasis that will provide entertainment for anyone visiting the city and for those who live here.

Renderings give a glimpse into what the organization envisions for the future of North Broad Street.

"I love Philly in general," North Broad Renaissance executive director Shalimar Thomas said. "Philly has potential and it’s a certain spirit to this city that you just can’t find anywhere else."

From this community oasis to making upgrades to light poles and flower beds along a four mile stretch of North Broad, the non-profit is looking for investors to help.

"Maybe we could do watch parties there, have food trucks and think about not only the community aspect, but the economic development aspect and the revenue generating opportunity that it could have not just for North Broad but the entire city," Thomas explained.

Thomas said that she sees 2026 as a pivotal moment to build up the area and catapult it forward for the future.

To do this, the non-profit is looking for $2.3 million in investments for the eight neighborhoods the corridor reaches.

The non-profit is hosting a walking tour of the area next week to get investors on their side.