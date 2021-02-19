Montgomery County

Man Faces Charges of Firing Into Montgomery County Democratic Office

By The Associated Press

Multiple campaign signs and posters, including some supporting President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, adorn the front window of the Montgomery County Democratic Committee's Norristown office.
NBC10

A suburban Philadelphia man who said he was stressed over losing his family, the coronavirus shutdown and the “theft of the election” acknowledged firing three shots into a local Democratic Party office on Inauguration Day, prosecutors said.

FBI agents linked the Jan. 20 shooting to suspect Anthony F. Nero, 48, of Eagleville, through a threatening email sent to the Montgomery County Democratic Party on Jan. 7, a day after the riot at the U.S. Capitol. The email warned that the group should “probably beef up security” and referenced then President Donald Trump and the false claim that the election had been stolen.

Donald Trump Jan 21

Bullets Fired Into Montco Dem Committee Office After ‘Stolen Election' Threats

Capitol Riot 4 hours ago

Capitol Police Suspends 6 Officers, Investigates Dozens in Probe of Jan. 6 Riot

A party official notified police of the threat the following day. The official called police again hours after President Joe Biden's inauguration, to say he had stopped at the office in Norristown and found the front window shattered. Police found two of the three projectiles inside a desk nearby. They said they traced the email to Nero, and found a loaded gun in his vehicle. Nero admitted sending the email and firing the shots after midnight, according to Montgomery County prosecutors.

Nero was being held Friday on $50,000 bail. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountyDonald TrumpDemocratic PartyNORRISTOWNgunshots
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us