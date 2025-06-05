Norristown company uses robot dogs and drones to enhance private security

A Norristown company is deploying robot dogs and drones to clients across the country in what they're hoping becomes a growing trend in private security.

The Asylon Company is behind the robotic version of man's best friend, with their paw patrols surveilling all sorts of corporate and manufacturing facilities across the country.

The company is also expanding its services to stadiums and other large event venues, with their robot dogs being used for nighttime patrols at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The AI canines can run for 90 minutes at a time, and even plug themselves in to charge when their batteries are low.

"Robots do the dull, dirty and dangerous really, really well," said Damon Henry, the company's CEO. "And so, imagine a nighttime patrol, walking the fence line through the grass line in the middle of the night, it acting as that deterrent effect."

Asylon is based in an old mill building in Norristown, and now has a team of 55 employees. The office space acts as their robotics operation center, where they keep an eye on all of their clients' properties at all times.

Employees can even launch drones remotely from the workspace.

The robot dogs cannot chase down bad guys, but they can see and smell just as good, if not better, than a regular dog.

They were even used for surveillance at this year's Indianapolis 500.

"They did sniffing, as well as active surveillance, to make sure there weren't people in places they shouldn't be, as well as objects or bombs or chemicals that shouldn't be there either," said Kendall Queen, a robotics software engineer.

The company says its products are cost efficient and can improve safety for the human workers at events, as they can go into a space ahead of their human coworkers.

"Some of them do get names," said Queen, pointing to a robot dog named Spike.

Asylon hopes to be in more stadiums, including the ones in Philadelphia, soon.