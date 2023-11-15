Just in time for colder weather, a local nonprofit is donating their millionth pair of socks to those experiencing homelessness.

The Joy of Sox presented the milestone pair at an event at the Prevention Point Philadelphia's Love Lot on Wednesday.

Socks sometimes get a bad rep as the gift kids don't want in their stockings.

"Most people will donate old clothes when they wear out, but they don't donate socks because they have holes in them," Joy of Sox founder Tom Costello told NBC10.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

For many experiencing homelessness, socks are top of their holiday wish list. In fact, it's the most requested item at shelters.

"When you're homeless, you can wear the same clothes but wearing the same socks - there's humidity, like you're gonna get on your feet and you can get fungus," Drop-in Center director for Prevention Point Viviana Ortiz said.

Something as small as a sock donation makes a big difference to those in need.

"Through the generosity of our donors and volunteers, our mission is to provide joy and health to the men, women, and children who experience homelessness by giving them new socks," Joy of Sox explains on their website.