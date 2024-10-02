A former member of the NOMO Foundation has been charged and sentenced for his role in a gun trafficking scheme, according to officials with the Department of Justice.

Officials said that 47-year-old Kyle McLemore, of Philadelphia, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release and a $300 special assessment in connection to selling illegal firearms from South Carolina to Philadelphia.

McLemore is one of seven people who are accused of participating in a scheme that included buying illegal guns in South Carolina and transporting them to Philadelphia between November 2020 and February 2021, officials said.

Just months after being released on parole for a 1999 murder conviction, McLemore is accused of working with Terrance Darby to place the orders for the firearms with South Carolina prison inmate Ontavious Plumer, according to officials.

As part of the scheme, Plumer would tell others outside of the prison to buy the ordered guns from stores in South Carolina and to send them to Philadelphia, officials explained. Once the guns were in the city, McLemore, Darby and another person would resell the weapons.

“Kyle McLemore sold dozens of guns from South Carolina on the streets of Philadelphia, while pretending to work to reduce gun violence on those same streets,” U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero said in a statement. "Every illegal gun and unlawful seller we put out of commission makes our city that much safer.”

During this gun trafficking scheme, McLemore was working as a youth advocate at the NOMO (New Options More Opportunities) Foundation, officials said.

McLemore was charged and pleaded guilty in March with conspiracy, dealing in firearms without a license and other related charges, according to officials. The other people involved in the scheme have been convicted for their roles.

"This comes with great disappointment, we [were] hoping this was not true. He was fired immediately once this accusation came out. He has no connection to Nomo. He was actually suspended two weeks prior to his arrest for no shows and lateness. This will not [deter] us for giving second chance opportunities but to be clear NOMO in no way is connected to Kyle anymore and had no knowledge of his illegal activity 'till his arrest," Rickey "Mr. Nomo" Duncan, CEO and founder of NOMO Foundation said in a statement to NBC10.

NOMO Foundation offers education, tutoring, career help, behavioral health services and other services for kids and teenagers in Philadelphia.