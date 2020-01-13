A popular Bucks County wedding venue that recently shut down is under investigation after some clients who booked events there were never refunded.

The Barn at Forestville, located at 1493 Forest Grove Road in Buckingham Township, Pennsylvania, recently closed. The venue was a popular location for weddings, wedding receptions and other large events. Within the past two weeks, at least four people reported to police they made deposits at the venue and never received a refund.

The property owner told NBC10 he plans to give clients their money back. Anyone who never received their refund for an event they booked at the venue for 2020 or 2021 should still call the Buckingham Township Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 215-794-8812.

Photo Courtesy of Martin Reardon Photography