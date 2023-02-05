No Powerball Winner as Prize Soars to $747M

With no big winner from Saturday's drawing, the jackpot for Powerball has risen to $747 million.

It's the ninth biggest Powerball payday ever.

The numbers drawn on Saturday were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.

While there was no big winner, four $1 million winning tickets were sold in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as well as in Oregon and Florida.

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Monday, Feb. 6.