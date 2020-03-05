Philadelphia

No New Taxes: What’s in Mayor Kenney’s 2020 Budget Proposal

Here are some of the spending increases proposed in a budget that won't raise taxes and emphasizes poverty reduction and education

By Brian X. McCrone

Mayor Jim Kenney will give his fifth Philadelphia budget address Thursday, proposing no new taxes while increasing funding for programs like community college scholarships, housing assistance and anti-opioid use.

The $5.2 billion spending plan finds more funding thanks to expected increases in existing revenue streams like the city wage, property and business income taxes.

These are some highlights of increased spending. (WATCH Kenney's full budget address, starting at 10 a.m., on this page.)

$45 Million: Philadelphia School District

The school district will get a boost in city support. It's an installment of a multi-year increase.

$18 Million: Community College of Philadelphia

More than $10 million will go to a new 5-year, $60 million Octavius Catto Scholarship program for community college students. Another $8 million is going to operations and capital investments.

$23 Million: Public Safety Initiatives

Several crime prevention programs include $8 million to decrease recidivism and $1 million for prisons to replace fees charged to inmates. Also included in the budget is $5 million for an additional HazMat company of the Fire Department.

$22 Million: Neighborhood, Anti-Drug Programs

Combating the opioid epidemic will get another $3.3 million annually. Construction of health and recreation centers will get $8 million in new funding.

$250,000: Energy Efficiency

The city Office of Sustainability will get new money for installment of energy efficient equipment and lighting and for reduction of the municipal carbon footprint.

