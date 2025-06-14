Live updates: ‘No Kings' anti-Trump protest set to begin in Philadelphia

What to Know On Saturday, opponents of President Donald Trump’s administration are set to rally against his policies, spending bill and recent mass deportations in “No Kings” protests across the country. A major march is expected to take place in Philadelphia.

The “No Kings” theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of Americans who oppose what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The Philadelphia “No Kings” march is expected to begin around 10 a.m. at Love Park on 16th Street between JFK Boulevard and Cherry Street, on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th and 17th streets, and on Arch Street between 15th and 16th streets.

Around 12:30 p.m., the march will then continue down the Parkway to the rally location at Eakins Oval and the Philadelphia Museum of Art East Apron. The rally will then take place from 1 to 3 p.m.

Philadelphia announced several road closures and changes to SEPTA’s bus schedule ahead of the protest.

The protest comes amid heightened protests against immigration detainment and enforcement as well as the president's deployment of the National Guard and over 700 members of the Marine Corps.

Saturday's rally coincides with Trump's birthday as well as a planned military parade to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States Army.

