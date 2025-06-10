As nationwide protests against President Donald Trump ramp up, Philadelphia protesters are set to hold a "No Kings Day" march and rally on Saturday, June 14.

This is expected to happen on the same day as President Trump's birthday.

“No Kings Day” is a national day of protest in response to the president's policies, recent mass deportations and his spending bill.

This planned protest comes amid heightened anti-ICE protests, where the president deployed the national guard and over 700 members of the Marine Corps.

The events this Saturday coincide with Trump's planned military parade to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Army, the Associated Press reports.

The protests are being funded by various grassroots and nonprofit organizations.

Protests are expected to be held throughout the city as well as Delaware County.

The city announced road closures and restricted parking for Saturday.

Timing for 'No Kings Day' protest in Philly

The march is expected to begin at around 10 a.m. at Love Park on 16 Street between JFK Boulevard and Cherry Street, on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16 and 17 streets, and on Arch Street between 15 and 16 streets.

It is estimated that at around 12:30 p.m. the march will continue down the Parkway to the rally location at Eakins Oval and the Philadelphia Museum of Art East Apron. It is estimated that the rally will last from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Road closures on Saturday in Philly

The City of Philadelphia reported that the following streets will be closed starting at approximately 3 a.m. until around 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 14th.

Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and MLK Drive in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Kelly Drive heading into Philadelphia will be closed at Fairmount Avenue.

The following streets will be closed for the march meet up area starting at approximately 10 a.m. until about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 14:

Arch Street from 15 Street to 16 Street

16 Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Cherry Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16 Street to 17 Street

The following streets will be closed for the scheduled march starting at 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 14:

All lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 18 th Street to Eakins Oval

Street to Eakins Oval Includes closures of cross streets

The following streets will be closed for the rally starting at 11:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 14:

2200-2300 blocks of Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Includes closures of cross streets

Spring Garden Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23 Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Kelly Drive in both directions from Eakins Oval to Sedgley Drive

Spring Garden Street Bridge heading into Philadelphia

Additional road closures may be implemented based on conditions and public safety considerations. Road closures will be lifted as streets are cleared of pedestrians and serviced

SEPTA bus schedule changes for Saturday

When it comes to using public transit, SEPTA bus routes in the Philadelphia Museum of Art area will be detoured from their normal routes starting at 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 14.

SEPTA bus routes through Center City will be detoured from their normal routes beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 14, through 5 p.m.

Detours will be posted and specific route changes are available on the System Status Page at www.septa.org and @SEPTA on X, says the City of Philadelphia.

Follow the Office of Emergency Management @philaoem and Philadelphia Police @phillypolice on X for updates.