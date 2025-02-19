No foul play suspected in ICE van fire in Philadelphia, officials say

What to Know Social media users have baselessly accused left-wing extremists of setting fire to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement van in Philadelphia.

Although the cause of Tuesday morning's blaze is unknown, both the Philadelphia Fire Department and ICE say that there is no suspicion of foul play.

A spokesperson for the department described the fire as “accidental” and called claims blaming the left “absolutely untrue.” The van “experienced mechanical issues” before it caught fire, according to an ICE spokesperson.

Footage of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement van on fire in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning led many on social media to blame the blaze on left-wing extremists.

Here's a closer look at the facts.

CLAIM: An ICE van in Philadelphia seen ablaze in a video spreading online was intentionally set on fire by left-wing extremists.

THE FACTS: That's false. Although the cause of the fire is unknown, foul play is not suspected, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department and ICE.

“After our fire marshal spoke to the driver of the vehicle, who escaped unharmed, thankfully, it was determined that it was an accidental fire,” said Rachel Cunningham, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Fire Department. “I don't have information on what caused it or what the accident was, but there's no suspicion of foul play.”

The department responded to a call about a vehicle ablaze in front of a residence in Philadelphia's Center City neighborhood at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday morning, Cunningham said. One fire engine was sent to the scene and extinguished the flames. The fire marshal was called as a precaution, given that the van is a government vehicle.

ICE spokesperson Tanya Roman said that the van “experienced mechanical issues” before it caught fire.

“The Philadelphia Fire Department extinguished the flames after arriving on scene," she confirmed. "There were no injuries due to the fast response from the fire department and the vehicle’s occupants. The cause of the fire is unknown, but no foul play is suspected at this time.”

