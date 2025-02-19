Philadelphia

No foul play suspected in ICE van fire in Philadelphia, officials say

Footage of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement van on fire in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning led many on social media to blame the blaze on left-wing extremists

By By Melissa Goldin | The Associated Press

FILE – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baltimore Field Officer director Matt Elliston listens during a briefing, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

What to Know

  • Social media users have baselessly accused left-wing extremists of setting fire to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement van in Philadelphia.
  • Although the cause of Tuesday morning's blaze is unknown, both the Philadelphia Fire Department and ICE say that there is no suspicion of foul play.
  • A spokesperson for the department described the fire as “accidental” and called claims blaming the left “absolutely untrue.” The van “experienced mechanical issues” before it caught fire, according to an ICE spokesperson.

Footage of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement van on fire in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning led many on social media to blame the blaze on left-wing extremists.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Here's a closer look at the facts.

CLAIM: An ICE van in Philadelphia seen ablaze in a video spreading online was intentionally set on fire by left-wing extremists.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

THE FACTS: That's false. Although the cause of the fire is unknown, foul play is not suspected, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department and ICE.

“After our fire marshal spoke to the driver of the vehicle, who escaped unharmed, thankfully, it was determined that it was an accidental fire,” said Rachel Cunningham, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Fire Department. “I don't have information on what caused it or what the accident was, but there's no suspicion of foul play.”

The department responded to a call about a vehicle ablaze in front of a residence in Philadelphia's Center City neighborhood at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday morning, Cunningham said. One fire engine was sent to the scene and extinguished the flames. The fire marshal was called as a precaution, given that the van is a government vehicle.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania 24 mins ago

Live Updates: SPS Technologies fire remains active, shelter-in-place to be lifted

North Philadelphia 9 seconds ago

Caught on Cam: Police seek man last seen with 2022 North Philly shooting victim

ICE spokesperson Tanya Roman said that the van “experienced mechanical issues” before it caught fire.

“The Philadelphia Fire Department extinguished the flames after arriving on scene," she confirmed. "There were no injuries due to the fast response from the fire department and the vehicle’s occupants. The cause of the fire is unknown, but no foul play is suspected at this time.”

Léelo en español aquí.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaImmigration
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us