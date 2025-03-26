After a week-long investigation, authorities share that there is "no credible threat to the community" after a girl reported an attempted abduction in Berlin Township, New Jersey.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Berlin Township Police Chief Louis Bordi announced in a press release that there is insufficient evidence to corroborate that an attempted child abduction occurred in the area of Washington and Grove Avenues in Berlin Township on the morning of Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

It was initially reported by officials that an 8-year-old girl had shared with school staff that an unknown man approached her from behind and attempted to abduct her while she was walking to school at around 8:45 a.m.

Officials shared that the girl claimed she was able to fight off the alleged suspect with a pencil before running to the school.

Quick thinking by an 8-year-old girl in Camden County, New Jersey saved her from being abducted. Now, police say the suspect is still out there. NBC10's Katy Zachry has the latest on the investigation.

Officials had described the alleged suspect as a man with a dark beard and he was last seen wearing black clothes and a baseball cap with an unknown symbol on it.

“We will continue to take our duty to protect children seriously and to thoroughly investigate threats to

their wellbeing across Camden County,” said Prosecutor MacAulay.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective William DeFoney of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at (856) 952-7460 and Detective Sergeant Colin Kelbaugh of the Berlin Township Police Department at 856-767-5878, ext. 668.