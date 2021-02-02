No Charges Recommended for Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt During Capitol Riot, Source Says

Babbitt was an Air Force veteran and ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Investigators have determined the Capitol Police officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt during the U.S. Capitol riot should not be charged with any crimes, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told NBC News.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that police investigators have recommended the officer not be charged, although the U.S. Attorney's Office will make the final decision on the matter.

Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran and ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, was shot during the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

