An NJ Transit train has crashed into a car near Atco, New Jersey, according to a social post by the transit agency Thursday night.

The crash happened when a train on the Atlantic City Line struck a car around 8:30 p.m.

The transit agency took to their social media to announce that the train is canceled due to the crash and substitute bus service is available for passengers.

ACRL train #4639, the 8:37 PM arrival into Atlantic City, is cancelled due to a motor vehicle strike near Atco. NJ TRANSIT substitute bus service is being provided. — Atlantic City Line (@NJTRANSIT_ACRL) October 20, 2023

Skyforce10 was over the scene where passengers could be seen exiting the train and being escorted by law enforcement officials.

Then, further along the tracks, Skyforce10 caught a tow truck taking a car away and off of the tracks. The back of the vehicle appeared to be completely smashed in and the front windshield looked to be smashed.