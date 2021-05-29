New Jersey

NJ Woman Leads Police on Chase After Stealing Patrol Car

The woman allegedly stole the police vehicle while parked, before leading authorities on a multi-township chase near Trenton Saturday.

By Gerardo Pons

Peterson’s Breaking News of Trenton

A woman was arrested in Mercer County on Saturday after allegedly stealing a Trenton police car which then led authorities on a multi-township chase.

Officials Say it all started when Cherrelle Cooper, 30, allegedly stole a police cruiser that was parked on E. State Street in Trenton, at around 5:41 p.m. Saturday.

Cooper then led police on a chase northbound Route 29 all the way up to Hopewell Township, where deputies say, she crashed the police vehicle into a utility pole between Washington Crossing Road and Bear Tavern Road.

The woman was later taken into custody and is being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Cooper now faces a slew of charges against her though the specific charges and the number are still pending.

